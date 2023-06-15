Homer Jones, former Giants receiver believed to be the first to spike a ball after TD, dies at 82

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Homer Jones, one of the most prolific wide receivers in New York Giants history and believed to be the first player to spike a football after a touchdown, has died. He was 82. The Giants acknowledged the death, saying his daughter, Lacarroll Jones Nickelberry, confirmed it to KLTV in Pittsburg, Texas, where Jones was born and lived. His daughter said he died Wednesday following a battle with lung cancer. In six seasons with the Giants, Jones caught 214 passes for 4,835 yards and 35 touchdowns. Jones played a final season with the Cleveland Browns in 1970 and finished his career with 224 receptions for 4,986 yards, a 22.26-yard average that remains the highest in NFL history for receivers with at least 200 catches.

