Homegrown hero Pisilli helps Roma beat Venezia but the team’s troubles aren’t over yet

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s troubles are far from over despite new coach Ivan Jurić making it two league wins out of two. Homegrown midfielder Niccolò Pisilli netted his first Serie A goal to help Roma fight back to beat promoted Venezia 2-1. Venezia had been leading at halftime, prompting huge jeers from Roma fans. Roma moved up to ninth. It’s four points behind new leader Napoli, which went top of Serie A with a comfortable 2-0 win over Monza. Torino fell to its first defeat of the season as it lost 3-2 at home to Lazio.

