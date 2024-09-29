Homegrown hero Pisilli helps Roma beat Venezia but team’s troubles far from over

MILAN (AP) — Roma’s troubles are far from over despite new coach Ivan Jurić making it two league wins out of two. Homegrown midfielder Niccolò Pisilli netted his first Serie A goal to help Roma fight back to beat promoted Venezia 2-1. Venezia had been leading at halftime, prompting huge jeers from Roma fans. Napoli will be looking to continue its impressive streak when it hosts winless Monza later Sunday. Torino fell to its first defeat of the season as it lost 3-2 at home to Lazio. Como beat 10-man Hellas Verona 3-2.

