Home sweet home for Aston Villa with 13th straight victory

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa registered its 13th straight home win in the Premier League as Unai Emery’s team beat Fulham 3-1. Villa was two goals up at the break following Antonee Robinson’s own-goal in the 27th and a strike from skipper John McGinn in the 42nd. Ollie Watkins added a third for the hosts with a 64th-minute finish. Raul Jimenez pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 70th but Villa was not to be denied as it equaled its post-war club record for successive top-flight home victories, matching the 13 in a row achieved in 1983. Emery’s side has scored at least three times in each of the Villa Park wins this season.

