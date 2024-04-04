Home stadium of Hajduk Split is closed while fan violence investigated

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — The Croatian Football Federation has closed the home stadium of Hajduk club in Split to supporters a day after fan unrest left police injured and 54 people detained. The chaos erupted on Wednesday night after Hajduk lost to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 in a Croatian Cup semifinal. Police say Hajduk fans ran onto the pitch to try to attack Dinamo fans and players. Fans attacked the police with bottles, rocks and other objects. Chairs were also ripped out at the stadium and later fans set fire to containers outside the stadium. Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic says, “There must be no tolerance for violence and vandalism.” The federation has closed the doors to Hajduk’s Poljud Stadium while the violence is investigated.

