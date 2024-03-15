Home is sweet again as Real Sociedad beats Cadiz for first home win since November

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad has its first home win since November after goals in each half defeated struggling Cadiz 2-0 in the Spanish league. Mike Merino and Arsen Zakharyan got their names on the scoresheet for the Basque club to cement its sixth place in La Liga. Merino scored his third goal in three games after 28 minutes. Zakharyan got his first La Liga strike shortly after coming on as a substitute midway through the second period. The result is another blow to Cadiz, which remains third from bottom in the table and in serious relegation trouble.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.