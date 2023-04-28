Home favorite Park Sang-hyun ties lead at Korea Championship

INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — The Korea Championship has a home player atop the leaderboard after Park Sang-hyun’s 25-foot putt for birdie to finish his second round. Park shot a 3-under 69 and joined Yannik Paul at 8 under overall at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. Antoine Rozner started the second round with a four-stroke lead after an opening 63 but couldn’t follow that up. He shot 74 in the second round. That included a triple-bogey 7 at the par-4 No. 9 after going out of bounds. Rozner dropped into a share of third place with Mike Lorenzo-Vera. The two Frenchmen are one shot behind the leaders.

