Home favorite Paolini beats top-ranked Kasatkina in Palermo Open quarterfinals

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Top-ranked Daria Kasatkina is out of the Palermo Open after losing to home favorite Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Paolini prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 and the Italian player will next face Sara Sorribes Tormo. The Spanish player beat Clara Brunel 6-1, 7-6 (6). Second-seeded Zheng Qinwen of China will face third-seeded Egptian Mayar Sherif in the other semifinal on the red clay courts of the Country Time Club. Zheng beat seventh-seeded Emma Navarro of the United States 6-4, 6-2. Sherif eliminated Camila Osorio 6-4, 6-1.

