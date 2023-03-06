Home favorite Jarry beats Etcheverry for Chile Open title

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry has rallied to beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry and win the Chile Open title. Jarry lifted his first trophy since Bastad in 2019 with a 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory over Etcheverry in the clay court tournament. It was the 27-year-old Chilean’s first title since his doping suspension in 2020. Jarry’s run to the title came the week after he the semifinals of the Rio Open, where he lost a tough match to Carlos Alcaraz.

