Home favorite Diego Schwartzman loses in first round at Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former champion Diego Schwartzman was eliminated in the opening round of the Argentina Open on Tuesday, losing 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 to Daniel Elahi Galán of Colombia. Federico Coria of Argentina advanced to the second round by beating Sebastian Ofner of Austria 7-5, 4-6, 7-5. Defending champion and top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz had a bye into the second round and will face Camilo Carabelli on Thursday, after the Argentine beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (5), 6-4.

