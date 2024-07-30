Home fans unite at Paris’ Club France to celebrate Olympic success

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of fans gathered at Club France, the largest fan zone in Paris, to cheer on their Olympic athletes despite temperatures nearing 100 degrees Tuesday. Olivier Legris, 29, led chants for French swimming prodigy Léon Marchand. The Grande Halle de la Villette, typically an exhibition venue, has been transformed into a celebration hub, featuring cultural performances and games. With 18 medals won by France so far, the fan zone has pulsated with national pride. One fan says “I’ve never felt more French.”

