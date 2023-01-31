Homa good at golf, good talking about it during CBS telecast

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Max Homa is good at golf. He won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines for his sixth career victory. Homa also is good at communication, whether that’s on social media or walking down the fairway. It proved to be the perfect marriage during the third round at Torrey Pines when Homa was interviewed by CBS while playing the hole. Homa says he hopes that can happen more often with other players. In other golf notes, Jason Dufner is playing Pebble Beach. He’s the only one at Pebble who got a release to play the Saudi International last year.

