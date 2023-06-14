Homa comes home: Los Angeles’ own Max Homa aims for major breakout at US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Homa is returning to his hometown to play the 123rd U.S. Open. He’s doing it at Los Angeles Country Club, where he shattered the course record with a 61 at the Pac-12 championships a decade ago. He’ll have supportive galleries at this Beverly Hills-adjacent golf haven while he chases his first major title this week, and he welcomes the added pressure. Homa is already one of the most interesting players on the PGA Tour, and his latest return to LA has the potential to be a landmark moment in his career.

