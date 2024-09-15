Holy Cross grounds out 43-22 win over Bryant behind Fuller’s 2 TDs

Jayden Clerveaux ran for 104 yards and a touchdown, Jordan Fuller ran for two scores and Holy Cross used the middle quarters to take control and beat Bryant 43-22. Entering the second quarter trailing 16-7, Fuller reduced Holy Cross’ deficit to 16-14 scoring on an 8-yard run with 4:15 remaining before halftime. After forcing Bryant (1-2) to punt, Holy Cross went on a four-play, 66-yard drive that ended when Joe Pesansky threw a 30-yard touchdown to Max Mosey. Jarrett Guest threw for 141 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for Bryant.

