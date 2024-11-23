Holy Cross gets share of 6th straight Patriot League title with 34-0 win over Hoyas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayden Clerveaux rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Holy Cross defeated Georgetown 34-0 in a regular-season finale on Saturday. The Crusaders (6-6, 5-1) earned a share of their sixth straight Patriot League title but Lehigh will get the league’s automatic bid to the FCS playoffs, having beaten Holy Cross 10-7 this season. Holy Cross took a 17-0 lead on a Daniel Porto field goal, Joe Townsend’s 15-yard return of a punt block made by Lathan Croley and Clerveaux’s 18-yard run. Clerveaux’s 3-yard score made it 27-0 in the third quarter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.