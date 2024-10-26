Holy Cross gets a red-zone stop in the final seconds to beat Lafayette 34-28

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Joe Pesansky threw for two touchdowns, Max Mosey had a rushing and receiving score and Holy Cross needed a red-zone stop in the final seconds to beat Lafayette 34-28. Holy Cross (4-5, 3-0) has won 17 consecutive road games in Patriot League play. The Crusaders have also won six straight league contests overall. Lafayette started its final drive at its 34-yard line. Eight plays later, Dean DeNobile escaped pressure on fourth down and threw it to the back of the end zone where Avery Jones bobbled it and could not hold on while going to the ground with 1:18 remaining.

