Holy Cross beats Georgetown 31-10 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Patriot League title

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more, and Holy Cross beat Georgetown 31-10 to clinch at least a share of the Patriot League title. Holy Cross (7-4, 5-1 Patriot League) won its eighth straight in the series with Georgetown (5-6, 3-3). The Crusaders are the first team in conference history to win five straight Patriot League championships. Lafayette also finished 5-1 for its eighth league title. Sluka was 7-of-14 passing for 123 yards, and he carried it 27 times for 161 yards. Jalen Coker recorded his 15th touchdown of the season on a 16-yard grab in the second quarter for a 17-3 lead. Tyler Purdy also rushed for 106 yards, on just eight carries, for Holy Cross. Phoenix Dickson scored on his only rush.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.