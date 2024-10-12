Holy Cross beats Fordham for its eighth straight series win, retains the Ram-Crusader Cup, 19-16

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jayden Clerveaux carried 30 times for 159 yards and Holy Cross beat Fordham 19-16 on Saturday for its eighth straight victory in the series to retain possession of the Ram-Crusader Cup. It was coach Dan Curran’s first home win at Holy Cross. Holy Cross went ahead for good with 6:14 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted for more than six minutes. Joe Pesansky ended the drive with a 3-yard scoring pass to Jacob Petersen. Both teams punted on their next possession to give Fordham another shot with 1:41 remaining, starting from its 21-yard line. After a short run, a Jack Capaldi pass went through the hands of Cole Thornton. Then Capaldi wasn’t able to find an open receiver on the next two plays.

