Holtorf’s three hits lead Washington past Utah in Women’s College World Series

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylee Holtorf had three hits to help Washington defeat Utah 4-1 in the Women’s College World Series. She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Washington’s Lindsay Lopez got the win in relief of starter Ruby Meylan. Lopez allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah and allowed four runs in six innings. Kendall Lundberg’s RBI double produced the Utes’ only run.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.