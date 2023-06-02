Holtorf’s three hits lead Washington past Utah in Women’s College World Series
By CLIFF BRUNT The Associated Press
Washington's Rylee Holtorf hits a home run against Utah during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings]
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Rylee Holtorf had three hits to help Washington defeat Utah 4-1 in the Women’s College World Series. She went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Washington’s Lindsay Lopez got the win in relief of starter Ruby Meylan. Lopez allowed just one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run on two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah and allowed four runs in six innings. Kendall Lundberg’s RBI double produced the Utes’ only run.
Washington's Rylee Holtorf, right, celebrates with coach Heather Tarr after hitting a home run against Utah during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings
Washington celebrates a home run by Rylee Holtorf (3) at home plate during the second inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game against Utah Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nate Billings
Washington's Ruby Meylan pitches against Utah during the third inning of an NCAA colle softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)