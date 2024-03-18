Holtmann ready to take on big challenge at DePaul and restore once-proud program

CHICAGO (AP) — Chris Holtmann couldn’t pass up the chance to restore DePaul’s once-proud program and insists he’s ready for the challenge as the Blue Demons’ new coach. He says he took the job because he and his family “really do believe in what this place can be.” The 52-year-old Holtmann was introduced Monday at a news conference at Wintrust Arena after being hired last week, a month after Ohio State fired him. He comes with a 251-171 record with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Gardner-Webb, Butler and Ohio State. DePaul hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament in 20 years and just finished one of the worst seasons in Big East history.

