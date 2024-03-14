Holtmann hired to coach DePaul a month after being fired by Ohio State

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
FILE - Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State fired seventh-year basketball coach Chris Holtmann on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024 with the Buckeyes mired in yet another subpar season. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sue Ogrocki]

CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul has hired Chris Holtmann as its coach, hoping he can restore a once-proud program that has struggled in recent decades. Holtmann wasn’t out of work long after being fired by Ohio State in mid-February. The former Big East and Big Ten Coach of the Year faces a huge task taking over a team that just completed one of the worst seasons in league history. DePaul went 3-29 overall and became the first team to go 0-20 in Big East play. Former coach Tony Stubblefield was fired in January. The 52-year-old Holtmann is 251-171 with seven NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons at Gardner-Webb, Butler and Ohio State.

