Holstein powers Pitt past struggling North Carolina 34-24 for its first 5-0 start since 1991

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Eli Holstein threw three touchdowns and rushed for another as Pittsburgh beat North Carolina 34-24 Saturday. Holstein completed 25-of-42 passes for a career-best 381 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing for a team-high 76 yards and a score to lead the Panthers (5-0, 1-0 ACC). It’s the third consecutive loss for UNC (3-3, 0-2 ACC) Omarion Hampton paced the offense with 106 rushing yards and a score. UNC defensive back Kaleb Cost had an 84-yard pick-six in the first quarter, but the Tar Heels failed to seize momentum as Pitt piled up 520 yards of total offense.

