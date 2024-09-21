Holstein helps Pitt thump Youngstown State, 73-17

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Eli Holstein threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Pittsburgh blasted Youngstown State 73-17. Pitt is 4-0 for the first time since 2000 and also the first time the Panthers have put up 70 or more points since scoring 77 against New Hampshire in 2021. Pitt’s 644 yards of total offense is tied for fifth-most in school history. The Panthers, one of the nation’s early-season surprises, are coming off a 3-9 mark a year ago. Holstein, a redshirt freshman transfer from Alabama, has helped the Panthers to this point. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed nine times for 93 yards and two scores.

