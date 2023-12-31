Holmes scores 30, Garzon hits key 3-pointer, No. 16 Indiana women turn back Illinois 77-71

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 13 of her 30 points in the fourth quarter, Yarden Garzon was clutch in the closing seconds and No. 16 Indiana ran its winning streak to 10 with a 77-71 win over Illinois. Although the Hoosiers never trailed in the fourth quarter, it became a battle between Holmes and Makira Cook of the Illini. Holmes made a basket, the first of a nine-point run, that made it 61-58. Cook had seven straight points for Illinois and her two free throws with 55.1 seconds to go made it 68-67. That’s when Chloe Moore-McNeil drove the lane and then found Garzon in the right corner for a 3-pointer. After an Illinois miss, Garzon made two free throws with 20.6 seconds left. Cook scored 24 points for the Illini, 13 in the fourth quarter.

