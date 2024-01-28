Holmes scores 27, No. 14 Indiana women breeze past Northwestern 100-59

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 27 points and 11 rebounds, six Indiana players scored in double figures and the No. 14 Hoosiers routed Northwestern 100-59. Yarden Garzon scored 15 points, Sara Scalia 11 and Chloe Moore-McNeil 10 for the Hoosiers. Off the bench, Lilly Meister scored 13 and Lenee Beaumont added 11 points. Melannie Daley had 16 points off the bench to top Northwestern and Caroline Lau scored 12. Indiana led 50-24 at halftime, then hit 10 of 12 shots to open the third quarter. The onslaught included seven layups by the Hoosiers and they went on to lead 75-30 heading to the fourth quarter. Indiana’s lead reached 50 points three separate times in the final period.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.