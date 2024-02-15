Holmes scores 24, Scalia sets Indiana 3-point record, No. 14 Hoosier women top Badgers 68-54

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points in her first game since become Indiana’s all-time leading scorer and the 14th-ranked Hoosiers turned back Wisconsin 68-54 on Wednesday night.

Holmes had 10 points in the fourth quarter to ensure Indiana’s 10th-straight win over the Badgers and pushed her career total to 2,389 points. Next in her sight are the Hoosier men’s top two, Steve Alford (2,438) and Calbert Chaney (2,613).

Down 16 at halftime, Wisconsin opened the second half with a 12-2 run to get back into the game. Sara Scalia hit a 3-pointer to give Indiana, which was 3 of 13 in the third quarter, a 48-39 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

But behind Holmes, the Hoosiers reversed things in the final period. Holmes outscored the Badgers 8-2 opening the final 10 minutes and then Chloe Moore-McNeil had a pair of 3-points in a 7-0 run for a 64-43 lead with 5:11 to play.

Scalia scored 15 points with four 3-pointers, giving her 79 3s this season, a record for Indiana (21-3, 12-2 Big Ten Conference). Moore McNeil had 12 with 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point range.

The Hoosiers, who lead the nation in 3-point shooting at 41.1%, were 10 of 20 behind the arc, but they only shot 44.4% overall (24 of 54), well below their nation-leading 52.2%.

Sophomore Serah Williams had 18 points and 14 rebounds, extending her Wisconsin-record double-double streak to 10. Ronnie Porter added 11 points and Brooke Schramek 10 for the Badgers (11-12, 4-9). Wisconsin was 1 of 7 from 3-point range and had 19 turnovers.

Lenee Beaumont’s free throw with a second left in the first period gave Indiana a 20-19 lead before the Hoosiers dominated the second quarter to lead 41-25 at the half. Scalia started an 11-0 surge with a three-point play and a 3-pointer and after a Wisconsin basket Holmes had a three-point play as part of the quarter ending 16-2 run.

Holmes and Scalia had 12 at the break as Indiana made 6 of 7 from 3-point range and shot 56.5% (13 of 23). After a 6 of 12 first quarter the Badgers went 3 of 11 in the second and were outscored 21-6.

Wisconsin plays at Rutgers on Saturday and Indiana plays at Illinois on Monday.

