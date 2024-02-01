Holmes, Scalia help No. 10 Indiana top Maryland 87-73 for first win over Terps in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead No. 10 Indiana to an 87-73 victory over Maryland. The Hoosiers won their fourth straight game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed. Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland with 22 points. The Hoosiers began the game on a 14-2 run, with all five starters quickly entering the scoring column. It was a 10-point lead after one quarter, and then Indiana scored the first eight points of the second.

