Holmes powers No. 2 Indiana’s rout of No. 13 Ohio State

By JACOB BENGE The Associated Press
Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil, center, protects the ball from Ohio State's Taylor Mikesell, left, and Eboni Walker during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jay LaPrete]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State. The Hoosiers shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score was knotted at 6. Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16-points and 10 rebounds. Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.

