Holmes powers No. 2 Indiana’s rout of No. 13 Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State. The Hoosiers shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score was knotted at 6. Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16-points and 10 rebounds. Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.