Holmes leads No. 6 Indiana women past No. 13 Michigan, 92-83

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 25 points and 10 rebounds as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 13 Michigan 92-83. Sara Scalia added 19 points, Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sydney Parrish each scored 12, and Yarden Garzon and Grace Berger each had 10 points for the Hoosiers, who won their sixth straight. Leigha Brown scored 31 points to lead Michigan. Laila Phelia added 21 points and Emily Kiser had 11 for the Wolverines, whose three-game winning streak ended.

