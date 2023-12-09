Holmes has 25, Parrish a double-double, No. 16 Indiana women top Rutgers 66-56 in Big Ten opoener

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Sydney Parrish had a double-double and No. 16 Indiana ran its winning streak to seven games with a 66-56 win over Rutgers in their Big Ten Conference opener. The Hoosiers never trailed after Parrish and Chloe Moore-McNeil had layups in the first minute of the second quarter for a 13-10 lead. They didn’t reach double figures until Parish followed her 3-pointer with a layup to make it 45-34 with 2:50 left in the third quarter. The Scarlet Knights trailed 49-41 entering the fourth quarter but couldn’t get closer. Parrish had 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Hoosiers gave coach Teri Moren her 100th conference win. Kaylene Smikle led Rutgers with 19 points.

