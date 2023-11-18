Holmes has 20 points, 10 rebounds and Scalia 22 points in No. 18 Indiana women’s 112-79 win

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 20 points and 10 rebounds for her 21st career double-double, Sara Scalia scored 22 points and No. 18 Indiana rolled past Murray State 112-79. Yarden Garzon and Chloe Moore-McNeil added 14 points each and Lexus Bargesser and Lilly Meister 12 apiece for the Hoosiers, who shot 54%, made 21 of 28 free throws, had a 64-32 bulge in points in the paint, and outrebounded the Racers 49-34 on their way to 21 second-chance points. Katelyn Young had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Purdue transfer Ava Learn added 15, Hannah McKay 13 and Zoe Stewart 10 for Murray State.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.