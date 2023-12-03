Holmes, Garzon power No. 17 Indiana in 72-34 rout of Stetson

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 17 points and Yarden Garzon scored 14 to spark No. 17 Indiana to a 72-34 win over Stetson. The Hoosiers held the Hatters to just 12-of-62 shooting (19.4%) from the field, including just 3 of 24 from beyond the 3-point arc. They held a decisive 46-36 advantage on the boards. The Hatters managed to reach double-digit scoring (11) in the second quarter and were held to just five points in the fourth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.