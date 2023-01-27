Holmes, Garzon lead No. 6 Indiana women past No. 2 Ohio St

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 26 points and Yarden Garzon added 20 as No. 6 Indiana beat No. 2 Ohio State 78-65. The Hoosiers have won seven straight overall, this one in front of a record regular-season crowd of 10,455. Cotie McMahon led the Buckeyes with 21 points before fouling out. Ohio State has lost two straight since starting this week as one of only three unbeaten teams in Division I. But this one turned quickly as Indiana charged back from a 38-32 deficit with 24-3 run. The Buckeyes never fully recovered.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.