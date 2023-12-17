Holmes, Elvis power Dayton to 82-68 victory over Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — DaRon Holmes II had 28 points, Kobe Elvis scored 27 and Dayton cruised to an 82-68 victory over Cincinnati. Holmes made 10 of 17 shots with three 3-pointers for the Flyers (8-2), who have won five in a row. He added seven rebounds and blocked five shots to extend his school record to 171 in his career. Elvis made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and all 14 of his free throws. He added five rebounds and three assists. Holmes had 12 points and Elvis scored 10 to help the Flyers take a 35-29 lead into halftime. The Bearcats (8-2), who have lost two of their last three games after a 7-0 start, shot 37% from the floor and made only 3 of 15 from 3-point range before intermission.

