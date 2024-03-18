Hollywood Brown signs deal with Chiefs and looks forward to playing with Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hollywood Brown signed a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs that could be worth up to $11 million. The former Oklahoma star was drafted by Baltimore and spent the past two seasons with Arizona, but Kansas City expressed interest in him all the way back to the 2019 draft. The Chiefs hope his speed and versatility can upgrade what was one of the worst wide receiver groups in the NFL last season. Brown is hoping to turn the one-year, prove-it deal into a more lucrative multi-year deal next offseason. He has struggled with injuries that limited him to 26 games over the past two seasons.

