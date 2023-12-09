Holloway, Williams each score 24 points and Auburn cruises 104-76 over Indiana

ATLANTA (AP) — Aden Holloway and Jaylin Williams each scored 24 points and Auburn rolled over Indiana 104-76 on Saturday. K.D. Johnson added 14 points, Denver Jones 12, Chris Baker-Mazara 11 and Tre Donaldson 10 for the Tigers, who rebounded from a 69-64 loss at Appalachian State. Auburn shot 49%, made 14 of 29 3-point tries, 20 of 23 from the line and had only three turnovers while scoring 15 points off 12 by Indiana. Malik Reneau scored 15 points, Kel’el Ware added 13, Gabe Cupps 11 and Mackenzie Mgbako 10 for the Hoosiers, who had a four-game win streak snapped.

