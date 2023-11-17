Holloway, Broome lead Auburn past Notre Dame 83-59 in Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Aden Holloway scored 15 points, including seven in a 13-0 run to start the second half, leading Auburn to an 83-59 win over Notre Dame in the Legends Classic. J. R. Konieczny scored 20 points with 11 rebounds for the Irish. Holloway, a freshman making his first start, ignited the game-changing surge with a 3-pointer and Johni Broome, who also had 15 points, followed with a dunk before Holloway converted a four-point play. When Chaney Johnson hit a jumper the Tigers led 52-33. The game at the Barclays Center was the first-ever between the two schools.

