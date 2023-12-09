Hollingsworth’s fast start, Ejim’s double-double lead No. 23 Gonzaga women past Rice 80-72

HOUSTON (AP) — Eliza Hollingsworth scored all 21 of her points in the first half, Yvonne Ejim had a double-double and No. 23 Gonzaga used a hot start to defeat Rice 80-72. Ejim finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kaylynne Truong added 15 points. Hollingsworth was 7-for-7 shooting with four 3-pointers in the first half and took only three shots in the second half. Ejim and Truong both had 12 points in the second half. Gonzaga led by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter before the Owls reeled off eight straight and then got within 79-70 on a basket by Destiny Jackson with 37 seconds to play. Shelby Hayes provided the final bucket in the final seconds. Jackson led the Owls with 16 points.

