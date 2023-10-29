Hollingshead, Bouanga spark LAFC to 5-2 victory over Whitecaps in playoff opener

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Defender Ryan Hollingshead and Golden Boot Award-winner Dénis Bouanga both scored goals in each half and Los Angeles FC began defense of its title with a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in an MLS playoff opener. It was the first time the two clubs matched up in the postseason. LAFC travels to play the Whitecaps in the second leg of the series on Nov. 5.

