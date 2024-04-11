Holliday’s debut in No. 7 brings Cal Ripken Sr.’s contributions to Baltimore back to the forefront

BALTIMORE (AP) — Highly touted rookie Jackson Holliday is wearing No. 7 for the Baltimore Orioles. That was Cal Ripken Sr.‘s number. It hadn’t been worn by a member of the team since he was still coaching in 1992. Cal Ripken Jr. says giving the number to Holliday brings his father’s name and contributions back to the forefront. The Hall of Fame shortstop says that’s all positive. Ripken Sr. never played in the big leagues but was a manager and coach in Baltimore. When Billy Ripken reached the majors in 1987 with the Orioles, it meant Ripken Sr. was able to manage both him and brother Cal Jr. on the same team.

