Holliday, Yamamoto and Chourio are among the majors’ most intriguing rookies in 2024

CHICAGO (AP) — Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday, Dodgers right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio are among the major leagues’ most intriguing rookies going into the 2024 season. Holliday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 amateur draft, batted .323 with 12 homers, 75 RBIs and 24 steals over four minor league stops last year. The 25-year-old Yamamoto steps into the Dodgers’ rotation after agreeing to a record $325 million, 12-year contract over the winter. The 20-year-old Chourio finalized an $82 million, eight-year deal with Milwaukee — before his big league debut.

