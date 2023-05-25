Holliday gets 400th career win, Oklahoma State edges West Virginia

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Roc Riggio hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning and Oklahoma State edged West Virginia 3-2 in the Big 12 Tournament to give coach Josh Holliday his 400th career victory. Oklahoma State (38-17) plays in another must-win game on Friday. West Virginia (39-18) became the second top-three seed to be eliminated from the tournament after No. 1 Texas lost earlier. Oklahoma State sophomore Juaron Watts-Brown struck out the first two batters of the ninth inning before West Virginia loaded the bases after two hit batters and a double. Watts-Brown ended it with his seventh strikeout in three innings to get his sixth win of the season.

