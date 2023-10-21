Holley scores game-winning TD in overtime to lift Eastern Illinois past Bryant 25-24

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Pierce Holley ran for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to give Eastern Illinois a 25-24 victory over Bryant. Bryant (3-4, 1-1 Big South OVC Association) struck first in the extra period when Fabrice Mukendi bullied into the end zone from a yard out. Holley completed a 17-yard pass to Justin Thomas to convert on third-and-4 before pushing up the middle for a 2-yard score. Holley then ran in for the two-point conversion to end it for Eastern Illinois (5-3, 1-2 Big South-OVC Association). Mukendi’s 13-yard touchdown run tied the game 17-all with 11:26 remaining.

