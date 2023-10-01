Holley passes for 274 yards and a TD, Eastern Illinois beats Northwestern State 19-10

NACHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Pierce Holley passed for 274 yards and a touchdown, Kevin Daniels scored on a 6-yard run and Eastern Illinois beat Northwestern State 19-10. Holley completed 19 of 37 passes with no interceptions and Daniels finished with 13 carries for 37 yards rushing. Justin Bowick had four receptions for 130 yards, including a 52-yard touchdown, for Eastern Illinois. Quaterius Hawkins completed 27 of 44 passes for 281 yards with an interception for Northwestern State. The Demons have lost six in a row dating to last season. offense managed to cross midfield just twice in the second half and failed to converted on fourth down each time.

