Holiday throws complete game, Oklahoma State hits 5 HRs to beat Florida 7-1 in Stillwater Regional

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Brian Holiday pitched a complete game, Oklahoma State hit five home runs and the Cowboys beat Florida 7-1 on in the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State (42-17), the No. 11 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, will play the Nebraska-Florida winner in the regional final. Nolan Schubart and Zach Ehrhard each hit solo home runs in the first inning. Carson Benge and Schubart added a solo shot apiece in the third. Aidan Meola’s homer in the seventh stretched the Cowboys’ lead to 6-0. Jac Caglianone, Florida’s starting pitcher and designated hitter, smacked a leadoff home run in the ninth for the Gators (29-28).

