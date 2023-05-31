Holiday Bowl sues Pac-12, UC Regents after UCLA pulled out of 2021 game

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The organization that runs the Holiday Bowl has filed a lawsuit against the Pac-12 Conference and the University of California Regents for UCLA backing out of the 2021 game due to COVID-19 concerns. The San Diego Bowl Game Association is seeking a minimum of $3 million in compensatory damages in the lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in San Diego County. UCLA announced less than five hours before it was supposed to kick off against North Carolina State on Dec. 28, 2021, that it was pulling out of the game after three defensive linemen tested positive for COVID-19.

