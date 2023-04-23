Holger Rune edges Van de Zandschulp to defend Munich title

By The Associated Press
Holger Rune of Denmark returns the ball, during the final match against Botic Van De Zandschulp of the Netherlands at the Tennis ATP tournament in Munich, Germany, Sunday, April 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Holger Rune has defended his BMW Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (3) win over Botic van de Zandschulp in the final. Van de Zandschulp retired from last year’s final with an aching chest. The 19-year-old Rune was made to work significantly harder to retain the title. Rune had a problem with his upper right arm in the third set, but he managed to save four championship points and recover from twisting his ankle before dominating the tie-break. It’s Rune’s fourth tour-level title.

