Holdout Trent Williams returns to the 49ers to finalize a 3-year, $82.66 million contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams ended his contract holdout and reported to the San Francisco 49ers to finalize a new deal that have him a significant raise and guaranteed money. Williams’ agency, Elite Loyalty Sports, posted on social media Tuesday that Williams’ new deal will pay him $82.66 million over three years with a $25.69 million signing bonus and $48 million guaranteed at signing. Williams had been back home in Texas for all of training camp while seeking a new deal, accumulating more than $5 million in mandatory fines for missing camp and three preseason games.

