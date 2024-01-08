Holding No. 3 draft pick, Patriots enter pivotal offseason as Bill Belichick’s fate remains in limbo

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Following a tumultuous season filled with unfulfilled expectations, Bill Belichick still wants to do his job for the New England Patriots. Even if his job description could be different moving forward. After posting a 4-13 finish that was the worst of his 29 seasons as an NFL head coach, Belichick intimated a willingness to be flexible about his job duties should Patriots team owner Robert Kraft decide to bring him back for his 25th year in New England. But the 71-year-old Belichick may not get the chance with the team holding the No. 3 overall draft pick and looking to begin a possibly lengthy rebuild.

