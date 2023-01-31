Holder Inter beats Atalanta 1-0 to reach Italian Cup semis

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan warmed up for its upcoming Serie A derby with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. Defending champion Inter will face either Juventus or Lazio in a two-legged semifinal in April. Matteo Darmian scored the only goal of the game in the 57th minute. Hakan Çalhanoğlu also hit the post for Inter. The Nerazzurri face city rival AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

